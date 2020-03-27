BC Transit to limit number of passengers
A BC Transit bus. (supplied by BC Transit)
BC Transit has announced its latest measure to limit the spread of COVID-19, as the number of passengers on buses will be limited.
The passenger reduction comes following recommendations of physical distancing, as fewer passengers will provide additional space onboard.
Province-wide, BC Transit has seen a ridership reduction of 50-70%, depending on transit system, and does not anticipate an increase in pass-ups.
The organization has promised that if any pass-ups occur, required adjustments will be made.
– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff