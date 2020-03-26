Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 66 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, bringing the total to 725.

Two of them are within the Northern Health region, increasing the total to 11, however, five of those cases have fully recovered.

359 Vancouver Coastal Health (up 20 from the last report)

241 Fraser Health (up 23 from the last report)

52 Vancouver Island Health (up 5 from the last report)

62 Interior Health (up 16 from the last report)

11 Northern Health (up 2 from the last report)

Henry acknowledged that some people are struggling with physical distancing but states virtual gatherings can fill the void.

“We can connect with friends online, we can share stories about our day, we can share pictures or videos and we can still have celebrations together virtually.”

She notes 186 people province-wide have recovered from COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported during the daily update leaving the provincial total at 14.

She outlined those currently receiving medical care.

“Of our 725 cases, we now have 66 people in hospital in BC and of those, 26 are in the intensive care unit and 186 people are fully recovered.”

Henry mentioned while most people are getting the message on her orders, there is still room for improvement.

“We can all make a difference but we need everyone to be 100% committed to doing this. That doesn’t mean that all 100% of people have to stay in their house but each and every one of us needs to right now make that commitment.”

Henry also said that health sector workers in both public and private facilities will be able to work exclusively at one facility to help decrease transmission risks between facilities.

“This will be a difficult time, as difficult as we have ever seen as a Province,” said Public Health Minister Adrian Dix during a plea to the public to follow Dr. Henry’s repeated advice to: maintain physical distance, only leave home for essential goods and services, and practice proper handwashing.