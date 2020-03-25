Canada is increasing the money it is giving to Canadians.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced another $25-billion in direct aid for citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s up from the $27-billion that was promised. In addition to the already mentioned $55-billion in tax deferrals, this brings the total amount of the Canadian Emergency Relief Package to $107- billion.

Morneau says Canada is taking a very appropriate and significant approach in response to the challenges faced by Canadians today.