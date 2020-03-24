Nine cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health; B.C has more than 600 cases
Dr Bonnie Henry (BC Government flicker file photo)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported today (Tuesday) 145 new cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including four in Northern Health.
This brings the total in the province to 617 cases, nine of which are in the Northern Health region.
Dr. Henry also told a news conference there were no new deaths in B.C., which leaves the provincial total at 13.
The regional breakdown is as follows:
330 Vancouver Coastal Health (up 82 from the last report)
194 Fraser Health (up 44 from the last report)
44 Vancouver Island Health (up 5 from the last report)
41 Interior Health (up 11 from the last report)
9 Northern Health (up 4 from the last report)
– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff