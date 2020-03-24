Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported today (Tuesday) 145 new cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including four in Northern Health.

This brings the total in the province to 617 cases, nine of which are in the Northern Health region.

Dr. Henry also told a news conference there were no new deaths in B.C., which leaves the provincial total at 13.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

330 Vancouver Coastal Health (up 82 from the last report)

194 Fraser Health (up 44 from the last report)

44 Vancouver Island Health (up 5 from the last report)

41 Interior Health (up 11 from the last report)

9 Northern Health (up 4 from the last report)

Now at least 32 cases associated with the Pacific Dental Conference that happened March 5-7. – Henry #covid19 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 24, 2020

This includes 67 test positives from Sunday afternoon till Monday and 73 from Monday till now. https://t.co/H4O7wFz62Y — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 24, 2020

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff