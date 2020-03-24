Parliament has been suspended amid debate on emergency legislation that would see $82-million in financial aid for Canadians.

The opposition is concerned about over-reaching powers the bill gives the government without needing the approval of Parliament.

Progressive Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says parts of it are undemocratic. He says the government is trying to bring in new powers.

Both the Tories and NDP are asking the government to split the bill between the financial aid package and new powers for the government. Scheer says let’s get the money out to those that need it quickly and then debate the additional powers the Liberals feel they need.

In another wrinkle, a Conservative MP has said he refuses to allow unanimous consent of the bill.

Negotiations between the parties continue.