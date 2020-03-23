One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health; 3 new deaths in BC
Dr Bonnie Henry (BC Government flicker file photo)
With files from Brendan Pawliw
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced today (Monday) 48 new cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including one in Northern Health.
Dr Henry also reported three new deaths in B.C., bringing the provincial total to 13.
The regional breakdown is as follows:
248 Vancouver Coastal Health (up 18 from the last report)
150 Fraser Health (up 24 from the last report)
39 Vancouver Island Health (up 2 from the last report)
30 Interior Health (up 3 from the last report)
5 Northern Health (up 1 from the last report)
The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has passed 2,000.