With files from Brendan Pawliw

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced today (Monday) 48 new cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including one in Northern Health.

BREAKING: @DrBonnieHenry announces 48 new cases of #COVID19 in BC, one new case in @Northern_Health bringing total to 5 #CityOfPG #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 23, 2020

Dr Henry also reported three new deaths in B.C., bringing the provincial total to 13.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

248 Vancouver Coastal Health (up 18 from the last report)

150 Fraser Health (up 24 from the last report)

39 Vancouver Island Health (up 2 from the last report)

30 Interior Health (up 3 from the last report)

5 Northern Health (up 1 from the last report)

“People are doing their part but we need to stay with it, it is still ok to go outside but with just close family” – @DrBonnieHenry #COVID19 #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 23, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has passed 2,000.