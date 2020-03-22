The federal Health Minister says if people continue to ignore precautions of social-distancing and staying at home if you’re returning to Canada and don’t self-isolate for 14 days, she will invoke the Quarantine Act.

Patty Hajdu spoke directly to snowbirds and Canadians returning from international travel during a regular media briefing on Sunday.

She said travellers are not to stop for groceries, don’t go see family or friends, go directly home and stay there for 14 days. She also told people returning to homes with residents that are not in quarantine, then you must isolate yourself in another place of the house away from everyone.

If you are not following these precautions, she says you can be fined up to and including criminal penalties. That is also the case for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms.

There are 1,378 COVID-19 cases across Canada, with 18 recoveries and 20 deaths. There are now more than 300,000 cases internationally.