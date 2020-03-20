BC has 348 cases of the coronavirus after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 77 new ones today (Friday). No new cases were reported in Northern Health, which has a total of four and is the lowest total of the five health districts in the province.

Henry also addressed the current state of restaurants and bars.

“My order is that restaurants must move to a take-out and delivery model only as a way to best protect us and to ensure that we can maintain those distances.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix stated health care workers in BC will be spared no effort in getting the supplies they need to fight the virus.

“I want to make it as clear as I can we are going to spare no effort to ensure that you have the equipment you need to get the job done including the equipment to keep you safe, we do have supplies in place and we are identifying more.”

Dix adds just under 18-thousand people have been tested so far in BC.

Henry stated that healthcare workers in the province aren’t exempt from the virus.

“We know that about two dozen of our healthcare workers here in British Columbia have been infected with this virus and I am relieved and happy to say that none of them have had a severe illness, all of them have had a very minor illness.”

While going outdoors is still safe, social distancing measures still need to be taken.

“It’s also important for us to go outside but like we do when we are inside, we need to go outside with our close family and friends, we are not to be outside in large groups, we are not to be outside playing basketball or on the beach watching the beautiful sunset.”

“Because if we are put in groups like that the chances are somebody will get exposed to the virus and then we will bring it home to our family and communities and that is what is going to spread the virus,” added Henry.

Vancouver Coastal Health has the most cases at 200 followed by Fraser Health with 95, Vancouver Island with 30 and Interior Health with 19.

As a country, Canada has surpassed 1,000 cases.