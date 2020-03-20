BC Transit offering no collection of fares, rear door boarding in Vanderhoof
BC Transit bus service | My Nechako Valley Now
Transit riders in Vanderhoof can now ride the bus for free.
BC Transit is offering fares at no charge for at least the next 30 days across the province.
The transit company has also changed its policy so passengers board through the back-door to enhance social distancing between drivers and passengers.
However, passengers can still enter through the front door if they require the use of the ramp or accessible features on the bus.