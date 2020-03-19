Prince George and the rest of Northern BC will have to wait a little longer for a ridesharing service to set up shop.

The Passenger Transportation Board has denied the application of Yallah due to a vague business plan.

The board says the plan did not address the requirement for a Class 4 or higher license, inadequate information on driver training as well as no reference to vehicle requirements.

Yallah’s application also stated that it would recruit drivers by sending a press release, which the Transportation Board found to be unacceptable.

A full link to the decision can be found here.