School District 57 Superintendent Anita Richardson issued a statement in response to the indefinite school closures announced by the BC Government.

Post-secondary institutes like UNBC and CNC have transitioned to on-line based course work for the time being.

However, Richardson told MyNechakoValleyNow.com they haven’t reached that point yet

“At this point, we have no firm plans in place we’re just 24 hours in and we are just getting the information from the ministry and we’ll continue to let people know as they are developed.”

Richardson stated the learning environment for students won’t be the same once the academic year resumes.

“Learning for students will continue but it will look different. However, we don’t know the specifics at this time, as Minister Fleming (Rob) stated every student will receive a final mark at the end of the school year.”

“Currently, our senior staff are working together to develop timelines and priorities for what continued learning for students will look like during this suspension of in-class instruction.”

She adds schools are being deep-cleaned during the spring break.

The staff is slated to return to work on March 30th.

Richardson also issued this statement to parents:

On behalf of School District 57, I would like to start by sending our thoughts to those of you who have family members and loved ones who are directly impacted by COVID-19. We are in unprecedented times and what is clear is that it is time for us to pull together and to put our community’s health and well-being at the forefront by stopping the spread of the virus.

As many of you know, the Minister of Education and Premier Horgan announced yesterday that effective immediately all K-12 in-class instruction will be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there will be no in-class instruction happening in School District 57 schools following spring break.

At this point, there has been no end date determined for this suspension of in-person classes. Please see the attached letter from Minister, Robert Flemming.

We recognize that the impact of this decision will vary from family to family. We are committed to doing all that we can to maintain safety and learning for your children.

Our district staff will continue to use the remaining time of spring break to work with the Ministry and other school districts to develop a plan that is consistent with others across the province with our local contexts in mind. When we return from spring break, school staff will take time to solidify the plans and put them into action.

Additionally, we continue to be concerned about our vulnerable students with the need for unique supports. We recognize that many families rely on our school system for a variety of supports and we will continue to work on our plans to provide the supports that are required during these challenging times such as nutrition/food programs.

What we know at this time is:

Schools will be open following spring break but, students will not be going to school for instruction

School districts across the province are working to develop plans for continued learning for their students following spring break. We can expect that school staff will need time to prepare, so we are working on timelines for implementation.

Student learning will continue. It will look different.

Every student will receive a final mark at the end of the school year. Students on track to move to the next grade will do so in the fall.

Graduation assessments for our Grade 10, 11 and 12 students will be postponed.

Every student eligible to graduate from grade 12 this year will graduate. As a school district, we will continue to discuss how and when we will be able to help our graduates celebrate this huge milestone.

This situation is changing hourly. We will strive to keep everyone informed as we get up to date information. All information we have to share can be found on our school district website, www.sd57.bc.ca which will shortly include a question and answer section.

We have a dedicated email address for COVID 19 questions as they relate to School District 57. We ask that you reach out to us at COVID-19Questions@sd57.bc.ca if you have questions that are not answered on our website.

We know that you have any questions and we ask for your patience as we plan together with the Provincial Government and await further details from them.

Public institutions, such as our education system, have a responsibility to ensure every step is taken to address this pandemic in our communities. These are extraordinary times, yet, I know our school communities are places of deep connections and goodwill.