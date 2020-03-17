Breaking: BC declares public health emergency: two new cases of COVID19 in Northern Health
With files from Catherine Garrett of myprincegeorgenow.com
With 186 cases of the coronavirus in B.C.. including four in Northern Health, the provincial government has declared a public health emergency.
In addition, there are three new deaths bringing the total in the province to seven.
Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry has ordered all bars and clubs in B.C. to close.
She added that restaurants must move to takeout only.
– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff