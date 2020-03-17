With files from Catherine Garrett of myprincegeorgenow.com



With 186 cases of the coronavirus in B.C.. including four in Northern Health, the provincial government has declared a public health emergency.

In addition, there are three new deaths bringing the total in the province to seven.

Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry has ordered all bars and clubs in B.C. to close.

She added that restaurants must move to takeout only.

The provincial total is now 186 in the province. 2 of the three deaths were in the Lynn Valley Care Home, one is in Fraser Health. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2020

#BREAKING 83 new cases of #COVID19 , 4 cases now in Northern Health. 3 new deaths as well, all in Vancouver. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2020

British Columbia has now declared a public health emergency. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2020

The large number is partially due to increased testing, according to Dr. Henry. #COVID19 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2020

“Only 7 cases in BC are in acute care” – @adriandix — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2020

BC Totals: Cases: 186 (83 new)

Deaths: (3 new) 7

Northern Health: 4 (2 new) #COVID19 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2020

