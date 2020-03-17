A 46-year-old Prince George man was arrested as a result of a traffic stop on Massey Drive yesterday (Monday) evening, around 5:30

According to RCMP, Downtown Safety Unit officers recognized the man and found him to have an outstanding warrant.

He was arrested without incident, however, during the arrest officers discovered a ‘substantial’ amount of drugs and cash

Several weapons, including hatchets, hunting knives, and ammunition were also seized.

The suspect was held for investigation and later released pending further investigation and charge approval from the Federal Prosecution Service of Canada.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff