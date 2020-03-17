Premier John Horgan announced today (Tuesday) that all schools across the province including School District 57 will be closed ‘indefinitely’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Horgan explained daycares are continuing ‘business as usual’ however he recommended parents start looking for alternate options.

Earlier this week, both UNBC and the College of New Caledonia stated they were ending face-to-face classes, moving to online instruction during this time.

Education Minister Rob Fleming stated there is no date as to when in-class schooling will resume.\

“We’re used to schools being safe places where kids learn, grow, and socialize but as the global pandemic COVID-19 is evolving quickly and is having a growing impact in British Columbia we have to take action today to protect our students and staff and keep our schools safe,” added Fleming.

The well thought out actions is supported by all of the education partners, teachers, and stakeholders in the system.

“Since COVID-19 was first discovered abroad the Ministery of Education has been in near-daily communication with public health officials in school communities to provide accurate and timely information from trusted sources,” he said. “We follow the direction daily of public health officials and scientists in making fact-based decisions when it comes to the B.C. school system and we continue to that,” said Fleming.

Fleming stated every student will receive a final mark and that all students who are on track to move onto the next grade in the fall will do so.

“For grades 10 and 11 students, graduation assessments will be postponed. I know that parents of students in grade 12 will have unique concerns,”

“Every student eligible for graduation grade 12 this year will graduate. The ministry is also working very closely with post-secondary institutions to ensure that graduating students transition successfully and smoothly next year.”

John Horgan noted B.C. will be amending the employment standards act to protect workers and prevent layoffs in the event that someone has to stay at home to self-isolate in the interest of protecting their coworkers and their sector.

“We want to make sure that no one loses their job by doing the right thing and that will require amendments to our employment standards act,” Horgan said. “I’ve also made it abundantly clear to the federal government that when they’re looking at the employment insurance act they need to make sure that they’re not shortchanging people in this crisis.”

