Three more people have died from Covid-19 in BC, bringing the total death count to 4.

All four deaths were confirmed to be residents of Vancouver’s the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

The announcement was made today by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in their daily pandemic update.

30 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in BC, bringing the provincial total to 103.

Northern Health’s total case count has stayed at 2.

The individuals are in self-isolation at home after they were diagnosed Saturday in the Lower Mainland.

At least 4 new cases have been linked to a dental conference held March 6-7 in Vancouver.

Henry said the conference went forward despite provincial recommendations to cancel medical conferences at the time.

5 people have fully recovered according to Dr. Henry, though she explained ‘many more’ are now without symptoms waiting for an official clean bill of health.

Additionally, the province has lowered the limit of gatherings from 250 people down to 50.

All casinos, gaming centers, and bingo halls will be closed by midnight tonight and non-elective surgeries have been canceled.

A formal announcement on the status of schools in the province is expected tomorrow (Tuesday).