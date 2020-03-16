The BC Provincial Court is reducing services in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 as the pandemic continues.

All family cases, child care conferences or small claims settlements slated between now and May 4th will not proceed as planned.

However, the scheduling of in-custody trials and sentencing will proceed unless adjourned.

In addition, traffic, ticket, or bylaw matters dated between Wednesday (March 18th) to May 4 will be adjourned and rescheduled to a later date.

Here is the full list of changes:

As of Monday, March 16, 2020

• Family case conferences, CFCSA (child protection) case conferences or small claims settlement or trial conferences scheduled between March 16 and May 4, 2020, will not proceed so the parties do not have to attend Court. The parties will receive notification by May 4, 2020, regarding the next date they must attend Court.

• All judicial interim release (bail) hearings will use video/audio conferences and teleconferences instead of in-person appearances unless a judge or justice orders otherwise.

• On Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after hearing submissions, judges will use their discretion to determine if previously scheduled family, CFCSA, small claims and criminal trials will proceed on those two days.

As of Wednesday, March 18, 2020