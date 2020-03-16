Picture of the Prince George courthouse. (Photo supplied by Vista Radio staff)
The BC Provincial Court is reducing services in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 as the pandemic continues.
All family cases, child care conferences or small claims settlements slated between now and May 4th will not proceed as planned.
However, the scheduling of in-custody trials and sentencing will proceed unless adjourned.
In addition, traffic, ticket, or bylaw matters dated between Wednesday (March 18th) to May 4 will be adjourned and rescheduled to a later date.
Here is the full list of changes:
As of Monday, March 16, 2020
• Family case conferences, CFCSA (child protection) case conferences or small claims settlement or trial conferences scheduled between March 16 and May 4, 2020, will not proceed so the parties do not have to attend Court. The parties will receive notification by May 4, 2020, regarding the next date they must attend Court.
• All judicial interim release (bail) hearings will use video/audio conferences and teleconferences instead of in-person appearances unless a judge or justice orders otherwise.
• On Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after hearing submissions, judges will use their discretion to determine if previously scheduled family, CFCSA, small claims and criminal trials will proceed on those two days.
As of Wednesday, March 18, 2020
• The scheduling and hearing of in-custody criminal trials and sentencing will proceed unless adjourned by the Court on application by a party.
• All judicial interim release (bail) hearings will continue to use video/audio conferences instead of in-person appearances unless a judge or justice orders otherwise.
• Parties are encouraged to apply to use video conference for in custody sentencing and trials in criminal matters.
• Consent remand matters will proceed by telephone or by submitting the Consent Remand Form by email where available.
• Traffic, ticket or bylaw matters scheduled from March 18 to May 4, 2020, will be adjourned without the disputant having to attend Court and will be rescheduled to a later date. A notice of a new court date will be sent to the disputant by mail to the address on file with the Court.
• The Court anticipates only the following matters will proceed:
– In custody criminal trials and sentencing’s;
– Other criminal matters that a judge, on application, determines are urgent;
– Urgent family matters (e.g. restraining orders) and CFCSA (child protection) matters as determined by a judge;
– Search warrants and production order applications;
– Urgent small claims matters such as outstanding warrants.