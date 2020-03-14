Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northern Health region after originally testing positive in the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

The two individuals drove home under a strict protocol to self-isolate.

The cases were confirmed by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to be travel related.

The location of the cases in Northern BC was not released.

There are confirmed cases in all five health authorities in B.C, bringing the total to 73 as of today (March 14).