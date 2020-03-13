The restaurant industry across BC could be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With several events being cancelled along with the banning of large crowds and unnecessary travel outside Canada, the number of people sitting down for a meal might decline.

President and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, Ian Tostenson told MyPGNow.com they’ve asked the province to alter the minimum wage increase.

“We have asked them actually to hopefully defer the minimum wage increase on June 1st, maybe don’t do it or make a 25-cent increase instead of a dollar to help us out that way.”

The minimum wage in BC is slated to rise to $15.20 an hour by 2021.

Tostenson would also like to see more breathing room for small businesses by asking to deliver companies like Skip The Dishes by backing off on their fees.

He states the industry is really nervous about losing the confidence of the public, especially in the tourism industry where cruise ships have been delayed until July.

“Which is interesting because the federal government just announced that, which means that they think by July we should be in a better place than we are right now. The trick for us between now and then so that we can keep the confidence of the public is that the industry is prepared to welcome them from a sanitation, health and food safety point of view and that’s our message right now is that there is no reason not to go to a restaurant.”

“The restaurant industry is a difficult industry, to begin with, and if we tip the scales inadvertently and people decide to stay home unnecessarily where they can go out that can really do damage to our economy short-term in the expense of our long-term health.”

When asked what restaurants are doing to better sanitize their facilities, Tostenson admitted he just came back from a trip to Victoria with the health department to go over simple hygiene tactics like handwashing.

“We actually watched a video for two minutes on how to wash our hands and I am thinking boy, here we all are as adults but that’s critically important. Washing your hands, sneezing in your arms is personal hygiene, which is important for staff,” added Tostenson.

As for what, assistance employees will get if they fall ill or contract COVID-19, Tostenson expects the employers to take charge and look after their staff.

“You are also going to see employers just because we are in the hospitality industry taking care of their employees and if they have to go away for two weeks, yeah it’s going to be really tough for that restaurant to pay their wages but the alternative is having a sick employee ruining the business at the harm of your customers.”

The BCRFSA also tackled the recent ban by Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry declared that all gatherings over 250 people be cancelled.

Tostenson believes the industry will have no problems complying.

“That’s a pretty large restaurant with 250 seats but we’ll see restaurants adjust to make sure they are under that and if there are places over that, they’ll simply close sections to care and concern for their guests.”

Tostenson admits while getting through the 2008 financial crisis was tough, the COVID-19 pandemic is a whole nother beast.

“This one is different because if we do this right and put a lot of effort into this we can get through it, but if we do it wrong, then the outcome is going to be bad. The financial crisis none of us had any control over but we can control this.”

“Suggesting no international travel is really prudent because keep in mind, this is short-term pain as this is for weeks we’re not talking the rest of your life and if we do this we can eliminate this virus. I haven’t seen anything like this.”