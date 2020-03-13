Old Man Winter is potentially making his last stand in Vanderhoof as overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the minus double-digits for the next couple of nights.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“It’s the last kick at the cat for an arctic ridge of high pressure with the temperature dropping into the minus twenties overnight and the coldest night will be tonight (Friday) so we’re forecasting for a low of -21 degrees with a pretty gusty wind of about 50 kilometres with a windchill bringing into down to about -27.”

“This is pretty much the coldest 24 hours between now and this time tomorrow night and then we are going to start a gradual warming trend, it might be fairly cold on Saturday night into Sunday dropping into the minus teens and every day will be slightly warmer than the previous one.”

Lundquist adds the spring weather we’ve been seeing the past few weeks will return in no time.

“By the middle of next week, we’ll be back to our average daily high, which is around six degrees or so. It’s a gradual increase in warmer weather.”

A high of minus 11 is predicted for today (Friday) but could warm up all the way to minus two by Sunday.