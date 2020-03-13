The Prince George Airport Authority is advising the travelling public to follow the guidelines provided by public health officials including the World Health Organization, Public Health Agency of Canada and our regional health authority.

“The safety of our employees, tenants and the travelling public is of utmost importance and we are doing everything we can to stay on top of this,” says PGAA President and CEO Gordon Duke.

“The janitorial team has implemented its high touch point cleaning program, and the PGAA has posted additional signage and installed numerous hand sanitizing stations in the public and employee areas.”

The PGAA reviewed pandemic plans and aircraft isolation procedures in response to the possibility of COVID 19 materializing in our region.

YXS are in discussions with our suppliers to ensure critical products are available, allowing the airport to remain fully operational.

In addition, we have also reached out to our airline partners to review potential scenarios to ensure all our actions maintain the safety of our employees and the travelling public.

The Airport Authority is encouraging those looking to make changes to their flights follow the direction of their airline by contacting their original booking source.

“We are starting to see a backlog of people coming to YXS to make changes to their flights which is impacting day to day operations,” says Duke.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 click here.