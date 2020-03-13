The Prince George Cougars have issued a statement regarding the decision made by the WHL and CHL to postpone the rest of the season until further notice, due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

Vice President Andy Beesley said the team is in full support of the decision.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, staff, and community are vitally important. We will continue to monitor information and updates provided by Northern Health, BC Ministry of Health, as well as other authorities,” said Beesley.

He added the organization will have more information available in the ‘near future’.

“Our goal is to return to play when it is safe and reasonable to do so (…) this is a totally unprecedented time for us.”

Beesley explained the choice to postpone the season entirely, instead of allowing games to continue without an audience.

“I think the idea was we wanted to take everyone’s health and well being into consideration. Hockey is a contact sport. We just felt it best for the entire country to take a complete pause right now to assess the situation and decide how to proceed.”

Our statement on today’s announcement from the CHL and WHL. pic.twitter.com/ShKEuOxuob — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) March 12, 2020

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff