Provincial health officials have issued new rules to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including a ban on large gatherings over 250 people.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said they are also strongly advising against travel outside of Canada including the United States, and anyone returning to the country is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“While I have full confidence that the situation will come under control, the situation is just too risky right now,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There are 7 new cases of coronavirus in BC, bringing the total to 53 (as of 4 pm PST) today.

Meanwhile, six people who had COVID 19 have recovered and are no longer infectious.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff