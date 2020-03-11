Team Manitoba. from the Gimli Curling Club skip Kerri Einarson in draw four of the championship pool. The 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, The Canadian Womens Curling Championship, Feb. 15-23, 2020 - Mosaic Place, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. (Photo supplied by Curling Canada/Andrew Klaver)

The anticipation continues to mount for the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George.

Team Canada will be represented by the Kerri Einarson rink from Manitoba that captured the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Einarson told MyPGNow.com she doesn’t feel any added pressure of wearing the maple leaf on Canadian soil.

“I don’t think so, I think we’re just gonna thrive off of that crowd and we’re just gonna feel the support behind us so that will be a good thing.”

She adds her team is looking forward to receiving their Canada gear for the first time ahead of Saturday’s game against Scotland.

Einarson states she got quite the welcome home after returning from the national championships.

“As soon as I got home I was back at work and some co-workers put up decorations of Team Canada all over my door and the elevator as soon as I came in so it felt really welcoming and it was nice having all that support.”

Einarson switched gears two years ago and formed a brand new team comprised of formers skips Val Sweeting (Third), Shannon Birchard (Second), and Briane Meilleur (Lead).

She believes the team has gelled rather quickly.

“I think I just needed a fresh new start. We’ve now been throwing together and I think it’s really come together, we’ve worked hard with the girls being in different positions and everyone has really taken on those roles.”

“Every year you play together you become more and more together it improves all the time. We knew exactly what we all needed and just going into pressure games we are improving.”

Canada’s first game is Saturday night (7 pm) against Eve Muirhead and Team Scotland.