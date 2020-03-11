March is Fraud Prevention Month and the Prince George RCMP is reminding the public about the best way to avoid being a victim.

The Prince George Detachment has received more than 170 fraud-related reports this year with 44 of them reported from March 1st to 9th.

During the same periods last year, the RCMP received 151 fraud reports with 27 of them in the first nine days of March. These are 13% and 63% increases.

Police cite two possible reasons for the increase.

“We do know that a large percent of these frauds aren’t even reported to the police and from that, there are a couple of possibilities for the increase. One of them is that fraudsters are becoming more creative increasing their success despite the increased public awareness,” said Cpl. Craig Douglass, Prince George RCMP.

Douglass adds if owe funds to the government, payment would not be made over the phone and the detachment never gets involved in those situations.

“If you owe money, there is a process in place, it’s a slow process and it does not involve the police coming to your door and arresting you. ”

“That’s not the case, we don’t do that.”

In order to avoid tax scams, remember the following general words of advice:

· Do not take immediate action. The government has processes in place to acquire owed money, none of which are immediate;

· Know who you are dealing with. Obtain their contact information and search for it on the internet. Often the contact info will be associated with frauds and not the CRA. This is a clear warning that this is not legitimate;

· Hang-up and call the Canada Revenue Service

· Never give your personal information to anyone that calls you over the phone. This is especially the case when an organization such as the Canada Revenue Agency calls and should have all your necessary information already;

· Never agree to wire back funds to the government.

For more information about frauds and scams involving the CRA click here.

For a full list of the top frauds in Canada follow this link.