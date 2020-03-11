With oil prices dropping, so are gas prices in Prince George.

Costco is the least expensive not only in PG but the entire province at 102.9 cents a litre.

Most other gas stations in the city are at 109.9.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President, Dan McTeague told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the relief is coming in waves

“That’s mostly because of the COVID-19 virus and we’re also expected to see another eight-cent decline if you don’t like a dollar nine or a dollar ten for a litre of gasoline here in Prince George, you might want to wait 24-48 hours, that’s likely to drop another eight cents a litre.”

“It was suggested that as countries throttled back on economic activity, transportation fuel would be one of the first victims and when you have the second-largest consumer of oil in the world in China then followed by the ninth-largest consumer South Korea pulling back on the amount of demand for energy products that would have an impact on price.”

McTeague states the cheap prices will be around for a while.

“I would say for the remainder of this month, cheap prices are here to stay, take advantage of them while you can. In April, we’ll see higher carbon taxes from the province and we’ll also see the switch back from winter to summer gasoline, which is a little bit more expensive to make.”

“Consumers can be very happy with this but we are an energy resource country, we export a lot of what we make, this is definitely not good news for Canada, certainly not good news for certain parts of the country such as yours, which has a strong foothold with respect to mineral extraction and natural resources.”