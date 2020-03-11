A suspicious death investigation has been launched by police following the death of a woman.

On Monday, the Vanderhoof RCMP were called to a home for a check well-being call.

Once inside, they found the deceased woman and requested the help of the North District Major Crimes Unit, who is now conducting the investigation.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“At this time it is believed that all people involved are known to each other and there is no further information being released at this time, certainly anyone with information is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP.”

Police attended the call just before 2 pm.