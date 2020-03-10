Team Manitoba. from the Gimli Curling Club, second Shannon Birchard, lead Briane Meilleur on their way to winning the 2020 Scotties. (Photo supplied by Curling Canada/Andrew Klaver.)

The World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George is days away and two members of Team Canada are excited to wear the Maple Leaf.

Briane Meilleur is the lead for the Kerri Einarson rink from Manitoba that claimed the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan last month.

Meilleur told MyPGNow.com it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Even putting on the Manitoba jersey for the Scotties was super-exciting for all of us and so it’s going to be the exact same thing with the maple leaf, there isn’t anything more exciting and I get goosebumps just thinking about it and I know we can’t get those uniforms and put them on for the first time.”

“It’s really exciting to wear that maple leaf, it’s something that’s super honourable and I’m sure we’re all very excited to do that. Not everybody can say they get to do it in their curling career so we’re very lucky and also the chance to play in Canada as Team Canada is really special.”

Shannon Birchard is looking to add another medal to her collection after capturing gold at the 2018 World Championships with Jennifer Jones.

Birchard states playing in that tournament was a great experience.

“I learned a ton during my time with their team and I didn’t have as much experience even a national level before playing with them. I learned a lot about myself and how to maintain focus in those really big games.”

Team Canada’s first game is Saturday at 7 pm against Scotland.