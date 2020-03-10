Spring flooding could be a possibility for Prince George this year.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued its March Bulletin where it shows increased flood risks in both the Upper Fraser East and Upper Fraser West basins.

Hydrologist, Jonathan Boyd spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“For Upper Fraser East, and as of March 1st, it’s now 135% of normal so that was by the biggest increase in the province.”

The basin was just 113% of normal in February.

Boyd adds the Upper Fraser West basin spiked from 125% of normal in February to 135% of normal this month.

He states both areas have seen a steady spike in levels over the past week.

“From March 1st to March 8th, our automated stations in Upper Fraser East have increased by 6% and Upper Fraser West has increased by 5%. March is going to be a pretty crucial month in the sense that there is the potential to build even more of a snowpack.”

The next bulletin is set to come out on April 8th.