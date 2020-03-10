A Prince George man is in custody after a collection of overnight vehicle thefts.

On Monday (Mar 9), Smithers RCMP received a report of a man on a bicycle who had stolen a black Ford F150 and left behind a white Ford F250 that was taken from Terrace. Around 5 p.m. the suspect was seen heading towards Telkwa.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Ford F350 was seen stopped at the Hungry Hill area, according to RCMP.

RCMP said the suspect then stole a Ford F150, which was reported to have firearms and other weapons and headed towards Houston.

Later in the evening, The homeowner of a property in the 5200 block of Highway 16 located a man attempting to steal items from his property and chased away the suspect.

According to RCMP, the suspect left the Ford F150 and took a Chevy 3500 and was later involved in a collision in Houston.

RCMP said less than an hour later, police received a call of another vehicle theft of a blue and two tone grey GMC 2500 in the Summit Road Lake area.

Burns Lake and Fraser Lake were then called to assist in the investigation.

Around 11:30 P.M. Burns Lake RCMP spotted the stolen vehicle in the local hospital parking lot, where police attempted to stop the suspect but he fled the area.

Police eventually located the vehicle just after midnight Tuesday morning near Highway 16, West of Hawse Loop Road.

Police say they were then alerted to a nearby residence by someone yelling their snowmobile had been stolen. The snowmobile then drove at high speed at police, just missing two police cruisers and then fleeing down a trail where police could not go by vehicle.

Around 10 minutes later, RCMP received a call of a stolen Dodge plow truck in the Bartlett Road area. Police later located the plow truck near the Cougar Road area.

According to RCMP, the vehicle was stopped in the travel portion of Highway 16. Police positioned their vehicles to prevent the suspect from fleeing the area.

Police said the man then rammed two police vehicles.

The 38-year-old was arrested at gunpoint. During the arrest, police seized drugs, suspecting to be methamphetamine.

The highway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened to single lane traffic.

Both the suspect and a police officer were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

– With files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now.