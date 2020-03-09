Team Manitoba. from the Gimli Curling Club, third Val Sweeting throw her rock in draw seven action. The 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, The Canadian Womens Curling Championship, Feb. 15-23, 2020 - Mosaic Place, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan (Photo supplied by Curling Canada/Andrew Klaver.)

Val Sweeting had to experience some tough losses before reaching the top of the mountain in women’s curling.

The 32-year-old is soaking in the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, which kicks off Saturday from CN Centre.

Sweeting plays third for the Manitoba-based Kerri Einarson rink that captured the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Sweeting is enjoying her new role after being a longtime skip herself, losing back to back Scotties finals in 2014 and 2015 while representing Alberta.

“The biggest difference is probably the sweeping and judging, that’s one thing I had to work really hard on and I just kind of enjoy having a bit of a dabble in everything and you can be the key person when the girls set up a really good end.”

“I really enjoy playing third, it just kind of has a different role, you’re not throwing the last rock but you kind of have a hand in everything. I really enjoy being able to step back and fulfill that role.”

She adds it was a relief after finally capturing her first Scotties title.

“We worked really hard and we had a good week and that’s all you can do is put yourself into those finals and one day it will pay off.”

“The team played really well.”

The Einarson rink also consists of lead Brianne Meilleur and second Shannon Birchard.

Canada’s first game is at 7 pm against Eve Muirhead and Team Scotland.