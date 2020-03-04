The grand opening of a new bank branch in Fraser Lake is set for tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 am.

The community expressed concern over losing their only financial institution last year, and requested Integris to consider opening a branch at the location.

“As the CEO, with roots in this region, it is with strong pride that Integris is able to service the community of Fraser Lake. The proximity of our full-service branch in Vanderhoof was an integral part of the business model,” said Alison Hoskins.

Last Summer, Integris staff presented a business case to the Board of Directors including a recommendation to provide services to Fraser Lake.

“After looking at the business case prepared by staff, the board voted in favor of supporting the recommendation, subject to a number of conditions that we were able to meet,” said board Chair, Cheryl Wallace.

The decision was announced in October, with a soft launch on February 26th, offering banking, deposit and lending services.

The decision follows consultations with the Village of Fraser Lake, Stellat’en and Nadleh First Nations, area residents, and other regional stakeholders.

