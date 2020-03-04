The Transportation Safety Board has unveiled its report outlining the Enbridge Pipeline rupture and fire near Prince George in October in 2018.

The organization found that stress corrosion cracking led to the rupture resulting in the blaze.

Deficiencies in predicting the extent of the cracking and a deferred inspection led to a hazard being undetected prior to the rupture according to the TSB.

Following the rupture, the natural gas being transported was released and ignited.

No injuries were reported but 125 residents within a two-kilometre radius were evacuated.

In February of 2019, the Lheidli T’enneh filed a lawsuit against Enbridge following the pipeline burst.

The host first nation claims inadequate communication and the lack of emergency response from Enbridge were two of the main reasons behind the lawsuit.

In December, it was announced that the Enbridge West Coast Pipeline is operating at full capacity.