The First Nations Major Projects Coalition’s (FNMPC) 3rd annual Industry Engagement event will be held in Prince George Monday and Tuesday.

The event, held at the Courtyard Marriot hotel, aims to connect FNMPC members with industry professionals to network and examine how major resource project ownership on traditional territories is facilitated.

“Our goal from the beginning was to create an event where Indigenous and industry leaders could meet and discuss new projects and business growth to benefit both parties,” said FNMPC Chair Chief Sharleen Gale.

“These conversations are very important to the future success of Indigenous communities which are looking to regain their economic independence.”

According to the Coalition, it is not industry or project-specific in focus and supports the ability of its members, who retain the individual authority to make informed decisions on projects.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff