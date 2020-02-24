Celebrating all cultures is the main goal for Global U week at UNBC, as the university recognizes the importance of international education.

Lila Mansour is a student at UNBC who spoke at the event today (Monday), she outlined to MyNechakoValleyNow.com some of the misconceptions people have over her Muslim culture.

“I think one of the biggest problems is that we have to fight ignorance because people just don’t know the facts or the meet one person and then they paint a colour for everyone so it’s important to have an event like this so we can get the truth out.”

“A lot of people come up and ask me why do you wear the hijab? Why do you look or practice the way that you do? They have a lot of questions so this allows me to explain to people why I do what I do in terms of my background and culture because people have a lot of questions and they want them to be answered.”

A new lounge at the Canfor Winter Garden was opened up so students of all cultural backgrounds can enjoy it.

Interim President Dr. Geoff Payne believes their international student body plays a major role in the school’s success.

“All students come with their own experiences from their own home countries and when you come to UNBC, they get the opportunity to share that and our students get to hear what’s going on and if we each add a new lens to the campus than that will make us a better campus going forward.”

A Moose Hide Gathering Campaign also took place on campus as Indigenous and non-Indigenous men stand up against violence towards women and children.

CNC Aboriginal Studies Instructor Bruce Allen explains what the Moose Hide pin signifies.

“The moose hide is for all aboriginal and non-aboriginal men to stand up and protect aboriginal women and children.”

He adds while gendered-based violence has come a long way, more work still needs to be done.

“In our communities, we know who the offenders are but for the missing and murdered women we don’t know who most of the offenders are but the victims that we do know of our family and we need to support them.”

Supporters were encouraged to fast from sunrise to sunset as a demonstration of one’s values and intentions.