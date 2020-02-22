The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) does not currently have a designated parks and recreational services department, and as a result, many parks in the region are cared for by either the provincial government or non-profit societies.

Over the past four months, the Regional District has carefully assessed the plausibility of introducing a parks and recreation department.

Among the considerations made, the RDBN spoke to 42 non-profit clubs, conducted an online public survey, and examined various methods of taxation and funding.

The Regional District is now prepared to host a series of open houses to present the findings of their feasibility studies, as well as to receive general public input.

Open houses will be hosted:

Vanderhoof, 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. on March 3 rd

Fort St. James, 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. on March 4 th

Smithers, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. on March 11th

More information about the feasibility studies, as well as a complete list of open house dates and locations is available online.