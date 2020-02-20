Updated at 1:30 P.M.

A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on Highway 97 south of Prince George at approximately 9:10 this morning (Thursday).

According to RCMP, one logging truck and two other vehicles, an SUV and a pickup truck, had collided resulting in the logging truck spilling its load on the highway.

While one fatality has been confirmed, another person has been taken to hospital.

The BC RCMP’s Traffic Services Section will be leading the investigation, and say that the cause is currently undetermined.

RCMP, Prince George Regional Traffic Services, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers, WorkSafe BC, and the BC Coroners’ Service are aiding in the investigation.

The incident happened between Patterson Road and Courval Road, about 8 kilometres south of Pineview.

Due to the presence of logs and vehicles on the highway, it is closed with no detour available.

It remains unclear when the road will reopen, although Drive B.C is reporting that traffic will be moving by 8:00 tonight.