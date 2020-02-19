The College of New Caledonia Student Union (CNCSU) was pleased about the Provincial Government’s efforts to remove barriers to post-secondary education, following the B.C. Budget Meeting.

The BC Access Grant, poised to be offered this fall, will offer up to $4,000 to over 40,000 students throughout the province.

“It’s an up-front, needs-based grant program. Historically, for the last fifteen years, we’ve only had a grants program for people who have already graduated,” explained Damon Robinson, Communications Officer for the CNCSU.

“There are a lot of students, especially in Prince George, who may be having problems making that first step… I think there’s going to be a big wave of students coming in for the grant.”

Robinson also emphasized the freedom of choice that comes with a needs-based grant, as students can apply based on household income, rather than which program they are looking to enter, or grade-point-averages.

The grant is designed to aid low or middle-income students, although the specific criteria for application is still unclear.