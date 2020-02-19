The College of New Caledonia's Prince George Campus (Photo supplied by MyPGNow Staff).

The College of New Caledonia Student Union (CNCSU) was pleased about the Provincial Government’s efforts to remove barriers to post-secondary education, following the B.C. Budget Meeting.

The BC Access Grant, poised to be offered this fall, will offer up to $4,000 to over 40,000 students throughout the province.

“It’s an up-front, needs-based grant program. Historically, for the last fifteen years, we’ve only had a grants program for people who have already graduated,” explained Damon Robinson, Communications Officer for the CNCSU.

“There are a lot of students, especially in Prince George, who may be having problems making that first step… I think there’s going to be a big wave of students coming in for the grant.”

Robinson also emphasized the freedom of choice that comes with a needs-based grant, as students can apply based on household income, rather than which program they are looking to enter, or grade-point-averages.

The grant is designed to aid low or middle-income students, although the specific criteria for application is still unclear.