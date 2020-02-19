Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris is extremely disappointed with Budget 2020 that was rolled out by the NDP government.

He told MyNechakoValleyNow.com there is a growing concern within the BC Liberal Party about the increased spending model rolled out by the province.

“BC residents are being taxed to death and this is only going to make that problem worse, my greatest fear is that we’re going to lose our AAA credit rating and end up paying a lot more on interest charges with the debt the NDP have incurred over the last two to three years.”

Morris states a promise that was made during last week’s Throne Speech somehow didn’t make its way into the budget.

“There’s nothing in the budget for increased rural policing or first nations policing that they talked about in the Throne Speech, they did mention dirty money and money laundering, which has been a sore point for me for quite a while.”

The former RCMP officer was equally as disappointed in the lack of health care dollars invested for the Prince George area.

“There is no light on the horizon to look after the needs of Prince George. We are the only health authority that covers 80% of the province and we still don’t have cardiac care and there is nothing in the budget for that.”

However, Morris was happy to see the NDP put some effort into the growing health costs and impacts of sweetened drinks, but doesn’t think to charge provincial sales tax on these beverages was the best step to take.

“I don’t have any issues addressing health issues as a health concern but tacking on taxes to products that are being used by young people. Throwing a PST on top of that is going to make it more expensive for them.”

This is the third consecutive year the NDP has tabled a balanced budget since taking power in 2017.