According to Environment Canada, a pretty calm Family Day long weekend is in store for Vanderhoof.

Meteorologist, Colin Fong told MyNechakoValleyNow.com temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

“There won’t be another system influencing those temperatures so it’ll be a fairly stable situation, the air mass won’t change and temperatures will hover around minus one or zero degrees for most of the weekend.”

The northern capital could see two to four centimetres of snow this evening (Friday) as the overnight low dips to minus four.

“The snow should start to taper off by Saturday morning and give way to mainly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day and then as we lead into Sunday, conditions will continue to be a mix of sun and cloud, maybe a bit more cloud than sun but it should be a dry day on Sunday.”