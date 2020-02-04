UPDATE: A five-vehicle collision took place on Highway 16 today (Tuesday) near Dahl Lake Road.

The area, nicknamed the “potato flats”, was subject to tough weather and road conditions which created a chain reaction that led to one individual being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Three commercial vehicles and two personal vehicles were involved.

Highway 97 was completely closed as a result, although it was later opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

#BCHwy16 is reduced to single lane alternating traffic at Dahl Lake Road 33km west of #CityofPG due to an earlier vehicle incident. https://t.co/QGa73L200z — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 4, 2020

Original story below.

Snow may be causing some treacherous travel along Highway 16.

According to the North District RCMP, there has been an accident on Highway 16 west of Prince George this morning (Tuesday).

Police are not providing more details at this time, however, MyPGNow.com have heard several reports of a multi-vehicle pileup, by Dahl Lake Road, 30 kilometres west of the city.

– With files from Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com