Updated story

Environment Canada has ended the snowfall warning for Vanderhoof.

======

Old Man Winter is coming back with a vengeance as Prince George and most of our area is under a snowfall warning.

According to Environment Canada, about 10 to 15 centimetres is expected to fall today (Tuesday).

Meteorologist, Bobby Sekohn spoke to MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“It’s coming down from the northwest there so we’ve seen it kind of track through the Alaskan Panhandle down to the Bulkley Valley and into the Prince George area.”

Sekohn stated when we look back on January, the northern saw an 8% increase in precipitation this year.

About 57 millimetres fell last month, while the normal for January is 53.

He adds when we look back in January it was a tale of two months after a pair of dramatic weather swings.

“We had a temperature all the way up to 6.2 degrees above freezing later in the month and then we had temperatures all the way down to minus forty-four.”

It was also a bit colder as we kicked off 2020 in Prince George as the average temperature was -9.2 degrees while the normal high for January is -7.9.