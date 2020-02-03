A sweet tooth will be necessary if you plan to attend Downtown Winterfest on Sunday at the Canada Games Plaza.

Downtown PG Executive Director, Colleen Van Mook spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“We say there is S’more downtown and we will have several groups that we will be inviting people to come down and taste their s’mores and taste the tastiest one of the day as there will be some great competition.”

Van Mook adds there will be even more activities to enjoy indoors with over 30 vendors to stop and see.

“We have an indoor market inside the Prince George Civic and Conference Centre, there will be at least 30 vendors offering an opportunity for people to shop. We will also have music and lots of outdoor fun happening.”

International sculptor Peter Vogelaar of Ephemeral Arts is also back for another year.

The event will include a road hockey game with the Cariboo Cougars and Prince George Spruce Kings.

Downtown Winterfest runs from 11 AM to 4 PM.