Prince George Cyclist Callie Swan is going pro.

The 21-year-old signed a contract with Montreal-based team Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux.

Swan told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the contract was a bit of a surprise.

“I didn’t really expect to be doing it this year, I was thinking this was going to happen in about a year or two and maybe I will get to travel to Spain and do the bigger UCI races. It’s pretty cool and is happening really fast.”

Callie will participate at the Dubai Women’s Tour February 17-20.

Swan thinks it will be a unique experience.

“That will be something I have never done before, it will be the highest-ranked UCI race I have ever done because it is a 2.2. It will be really cool because it is the first edition of the Women’s Tour of Dubai as they have never had a women’s race before.”

She is currently training in Tucson, Arizona for the upcoming season.

Swan states it has been a great move when it comes to fast-tracking her cycling career.

“I have been in Tuscon all winter, I went home to Prince George for a few days for the Christmas break but I have been in Tuscon since November, been doing lots of miles and there is a huge cycling community here.”