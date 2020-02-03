The seasonal to above-average temperatures are sticking around for at least another week in Prince George according to Environment Canada.

However, Meteorologist Lisa Erven told MyNechakovalleyNow.com the area will be hit with some snow.

“Snow will begin overnight and will last through the majority of tomorrow (Tuesday) ending by mid to late afternoon, five to ten centimetres in the forecast for Tuesday and then a second burst starting Tuesday night into Wednesday.”

The snow might not last long as a high of zero is slated for tomorrow (Tuesday) followed by a high of plus six for Wednesday.

Erven states after a predicted high of plus six for Wednesday, temperatures will be close to normal the rest of the way.

“Our daytime high temperatures will be within a few degrees of the normal for this time of year, normal temperatures are a daytime high of minus three and an overnight low of minus eleven.”

The rest of the week will hover around plus two or minus two.