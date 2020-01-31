The General Manager of the BC Cattlemen’s Association is pleased with the BC Government’s decision to increase funding available to farmers across the province who are in crisis.

New funding for the BC Agristability Enhancement Program means an additional 9-million dollars is available to farmers who qualify.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham announced on Thursday the province is increasing the compensation rate from 70 to 80%, meaning each payment will spike 14%.

Kevin Boon told Vista Radio northern producers have encountered some major challenges the past few years and the enhanced funding will help.

“Especially out in the Chilcotin and the Quesnel area with flooding and the inability to get in there and feed, so as a result, they’re costs were higher and they were not able to in a lot of cases, make enough last year to recover those losses.”

“The extra funding will help those who have really had challenges in making ends meet and a way to make it so there is more available cash so that they are able to keep operating and keep producing the food that consumers need.”

Boon states the province is leading the way when it comes to helping those in the agriculture sector.

“The other provinces and territories didn’t feel they wanted to invest in that and my understanding is that the province of BC has gone out on their own and that extra 10% between the 70 and 80 that they will paying on this enhancement will be coming strictly from the province.”

BC farmers already participating in the program will receive increased protection while those currently not taking part can still apply this year.