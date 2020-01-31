The freeze-thaw cycle we have seen in Vanderhoof is expected to continue into the weekend according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“Absolutely, especially today and tomorrow as we’ll look at temperatures above the freezing mark during the day and dropping below freezing at night and especially on Saturday while we are looking at temperatures starting off the day at close to freezing and then dropping back.”

“Normals for this time of year is a max of minus three and a low of minus twelve. As we get up to the weekend and temperatures cool off we will get more of the seasonal temperatures but what we do see another warm-up at the beginning of next week.”

The Nechako Valley is expected to reach a high of four degrees today with some snow or rain showers.

Saturday and Sunday could see daytime highs of zero and minus three.