The Canadian Union of Postal Workers states today (Friday) marks the two-year anniversary members have been without a contract.

The union states they are still stuck with Arbitration members across the country.

Local CUPW President, Clark Rasmussen spoke with Vista Radio.

“It’s two years today of course, without a contract and over a year now where we were legislated back to work by the Liberal government, we’re getting to the point where we want to get this done, we don’t want to be in front of an arbitrator, we want to get a deal done at the table.”

He adds they are handcuffed in their approach since they can no longer resort to rotating strike action.

“That’s something that is off the table. Once you are legislated back, by law you are not allowed to do that, that’s not something we are looking at we just want the Liberals to come up with something so that we can head back to the table.”

According to Rasmussen, Canada Post recorded a record-breaking fourth quarter, which included their busiest Christmas ever in 2019 making the lack of a contract unacceptable.

Postal workers across the country will be wearing black t-shirts in protest of being legislated back to work by the federal government over a year ago.