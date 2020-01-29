Anyone travelling to Highway 97 and Pine Pass might want to be a little extra cautious today (Wednesday).

A snowfall warning is in place for the area according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Bobby Sekohn spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“We’re looking at snowfall amounts of ten to fifteen centimetres so it makes for challenging driving conditions but also with the wind factored in there is some possibility of some blowing snow, which will reduce visibility for drivers.”

The heavy snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries in the afternoon.

Warm air moving into the region could also result in flurries becoming mixed with rain showers.

He encourages everyone to check Drive BC for the latest road conditions.