Is ride-sharing still on the table for Prince George?

An Ontario-based company called U-Ride hopes that is still the case as they wait to hear from the province on whether or not they can operate in the northern capital.

Founder and CEO, Cody Ruberto told MyPGNow.com the communication has been limited since they submitted their application in the fall.

“We still have yet to hear back, we have submitted our application and since then, it’s been a waiting game.”

Ruberto adds the delay has put a dent in their recruiting.

“It puts a hold on it, so there’s going to be some people who may have tossed their applications while others are still waiting until we get approval and we hope that everyone that signed up as a driver is still committed once we get approved. The sooner we can operate, the better.”

Last week, the province gave Uber and Lyft the green light to operate in the Lower Mainland.

Kamloops on the other hand, had two ride-hailing applications rejected by the Passenger Transportation Board.