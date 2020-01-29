People from across Canada are opening up about mental health today (Wednesday).

The issue continues to be prevalent in Northern BC according to the Prince George branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Spokesperson, Mary Lu Spagrud outlined to MyPGNow.com what they’re seeing in our region.

“We still see high numbers of depression in the north as well, we know that it has something to do with isolation, a lack of sunlight, current economic factors and we are seeing an increase in suicide rates in some communities.”

She adds there is still some negative language being tossed around when it comes to talking about mental health.

“We still hear that people should be able to suck it up, that it’s all in their head and that it’s attention-seeking behaviour. We are still hearing words like crazy, psycho, nut job, those types of words to talk about someone that has a mental illness.”

“Mental health illness is simply an illness, we really need to stop differentiating and start talking about physical and mental illness as one and the same.”

Despite some of these comments, Spagrud feels a lot of progress has been made.

“People are willing to hear us and want to learn and talk about mental health. Employers are starting to recognize the economic and retention of benefits in dealing with workplace mental health.”

According to the 2017 BC Coroner’s report, the Northern Health Authority had the highest rate of suicide deaths at 17.7 per 100-thousand people, outpacing the provincial rate of 12 deaths per 100-thousand residents.

In addition, the provincial government selected Morneau Shepell on Tuesday to develop a free mental health counselling and referral service for post-secondary students throughout British Columbia.

They will create and operate a 24/7 mental health counselling and referral service for post-secondary students at all public and private post-secondary institutions in B.C.

The company will provide on-demand, immediate counselling and referral support to almost half a million students in B.C.’s public and private post-secondary institutions.

The three-year contract has a budget of $1.5 million per year.